Sting Announces UK Dates As Part Of ‘My Songs 2023’ Tour

Sting - Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Sting has announced a string of new UK dates as part of his ‘My Songs 2023’ world tour.

The former frontman with The Police will play Bedford Park in Bedfordshire, East England, on June 24, before heading up north to Scarborough to rock the Open Air Theatre on June 25.

Shop the best of Sting and The Police’s discography on vinyl and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s then due to play Lytham Festival in Lancashire on June 30. The following month, he play Cardiff and Halifax. Tickets for the shows go on sale at 9am GMT on Friday, November 18.

Sting: My Songs 2023 | Live Nation UK

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Meanwhile, this year Sting sold his entire back catalogue to Universal Music for $300 million.

The singer-songwriter – who shot to fame as part of the rock band The Police, before enjoying success as a solo artist – became the latest big-name star to sell his back catalog, following in the footsteps of the likes of Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.

Sting said at the time: “It felt natural to unite everything in one trusted home. It is absolutely essential to me that my career’s body of work has a home where it is valued and respected. Not only to connect with longtime fans in new ways but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, the chairman and chief executive of Universal Music, was delighted to have secured the deal.

He said: “We are honored that by choosing Universal for his music publishing, Sting’s entire body of work as a songwriter and recording artist – from The Police to his solo work – will all be within the Universal family. It is a responsibility we don’t take lightly.”

Sting’s ‘My Songs 2023’ UK dates are as follows:

June 24 – Bedford, Bedford Park Concerts

June 25 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

June 30 – Lancashire, Lytham Festival

July 2 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

July 4 – Halifax, The Piece Hall.

Listen to the best of Sting on Apple Music and Spotify.