The Struts Share Swaggering New Single ‘Too Good At Raising Hell’

The Struts - Photo: Carsten Windhorst

The Struts’ new single “Too Good At Raising Hell” is out now and you can check it out below. Out now via Big Machine/John Varvatos Records, the fun, infectious rock track kicks off a new era for the British band.

Full of quintessential swagger, tongue-in-cheek lyrics and a sing-along chorus, it follows The Struts’ 2022 one-off single “Fallin’ With Me” and their 2021 collaboration with Paris Jackson, “Low Key In Love.” The band’s last full-length album came in the form of 2020’s Strange Days.

The Struts - Too Good At Raising Hell (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Of the new song, vocalist Luke Spiller commented, “Too Good At Raising Hell” is a song that was written about the disenchantment I felt after having a little too much fun. However, it still captures the essence of living an excessive life and all of the glorious moments that come along with it. It’s the perfect song to get the party started, and it’s a brilliant introduction of what’s to come. The track is still a lot of what The Struts are known for, but it’s a new sound everyone’s been waiting to hear from us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Too Good At Raising Hell” arrives ahead of The Struts performing a series of headlining UK and European shows in August, alongside a clutch of festival dates.

The Derby quartet’s tour will start in the UK where the band will headline shows at Nottingham Rock City (August 10), Manchester O2 Ritz (August 11) and London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town (August 12) before they launch themselves at mainland Europe.

In a statement, Luke Spiller said, “Finally we are returning to the UK and Europe! We can’t wait to play you some new material and a new show we’ve been putting together for the last year. Get your tickets as fast as you can! Love you all! X”

The Struts play the following UK and European shows:

Aug 10: Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Aug 11: O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

Aug 12: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK

Aug 14: Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

Aug 16: Debaser Strand, Stockholm, Sweden

Aug 18: Vulkan Open Air, Oslo, Norway

Aug 19: Parkenfestival, Bodo, Norway

Aug 21: Gloria Theater, Cologne, Germany

Aug 22: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

Aug 23: Trabendo, Paris, France

Aug 25: Magnolia Summer, Milan, Italy

Aug 26: Beat Festival, Empoli, Italy.

Listen to the best of The Struts on Apple Music and Spotify.