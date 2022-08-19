The Struts Live For The Night With New Single ‘Fallin’ With Me’

The Struts - Photo: Carsten Windhorst

The Struts, the British rock band who gave the genre a much-needed shot of personality and attitude with hits like “Could Have Been Me” and “Body Talks,” return with the new dance-rocker “Fallin’ With Me.”

The band’s first new music since signing with Big Machine Label Group in March, “Fallin’ With Me” finds The Struts’ magnetic frontman Luke Spiller commanding listeners to join him in the wonderland that is L.A.’s Sunset Strip. “Meet at the Rainbow, nine forty-five,” he sings. “Wear something trashy, that’s what I like.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Jayson DeZuzio (Imagine Dragons) and written by Spiller with The Struts guitarist Adam Slack, Joshua Karp, Jesse Thomas, and DeZuzio, “Fallin’ With Me” was inspired by seemingly endless evenings spent on the Strip. You can check the track out below.

The Struts - Fallin' With Me (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“The song’s lyrics were written down whilst on numerous nights out with someone that I was seeing at the time,” Spiller says. “We always kept meeting at the same place on the Sunset Strip and after a while I had a collection of phrases and lines that all had a certain feel to them.”

The most evocative is the chorus lyric: “Are you fa-fa-fa-fallin’ with me?” Spiller sings, dramatically delivering the query with a staccato flourish as Slack, drummer Gethin Davies, and bassist Jed Elliot help turn it into a decadent come-on.

“The chorus was intended to be a really heartfelt ballad, but once the music had been recorded it took the vocal delivery to another place entirely,” Spille says. “Fa-fa-fa-fallin’ was just me joking around and having a laugh, but it quickly became a crucial part of setting the tone of the song.”

Formed in Derby, England, in 2012, The Struts have earned a reputation as a must-see live band. They’ve opened for the Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, played festivals like Lollapalooza and Governors Ball, and headlined their own globe-spanning tours, mesmerizing fans with their onstage swagger and musicianship and Spiller’s unbridled energy.

In 2020, the group released the album Strange Days, featuring collabs with Robbie Williams, Tom Morello, and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen. The Struts, with 300 million U.S. artist streams, recently returned from yet another triumphant U.K. tour where they debuted “Fallin’ With Me” for sold-out audiences.

Buy or stream ‘Fallin’ With Me’.