The Struts Announce New Single, ‘Fallin’ With Me’

The Struts - Photo: Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group

US-based UK rockers The Struts will be strutting back with new music this week in the shape of a new single, “Fallin’ With Me”.

The Derby quartet fronted by vocalist Luke Spiller are set to premiere the single on Friday, August 19. The track is available to pre-save now and you can check out a preview via the band’s Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

A dance-rock anthem inspired by Los Angeles’ famous Sunset Strip, the song is the band’s first release through their new label, Big Machine. It was produced by Jayson DeZuzio (Imagine Dragons) and written by Spiller with Struts guitarist Adam Slack, Joshua Karp, Jesse Thomas and DeZuzio.

On signing with Big Machine earlier this year, Luke Spiller said: “Myself and the rest of The Struts are so happy and excited to announce we have become part of the Big Machine family! We are more inspired and focused than ever, and that mainly comes down to Scott and the rest of the team’s genuine love and excitement for what we do. Watch this space because it’s about to blow up.”

Big Machine Label Group chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta added: “I’ve always loved this band’s sound and swagger and Luke is one of the best frontmen in rock. They’ve always had the passion, put in the time and the long miles, and now it’s time to go next level. Welcome to the Machine.”

“Fallin’ with Me” follows The Struts’ two 2021 singles: the Paris Jackson collaboration “Low Key in Love” and a cover of the Queen classic “We Will Rock You.” The English rockers’ most recent album is 2020’s Strange Days, which includes guest spots from Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, The Strokes‘ Albert Hammond Jr., and Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen.

The Struts will be playing a run of U.S. headlining dates in September. You can also catch them at several festivals this fall, including Louder than Life and Aftershock.

Pre-order ‘Fallin’ With Me’.