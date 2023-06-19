The Struts To Headline UK, European Shows In Summer 2023

The Struts - Photo: Jim Bennett/Getty Images

The Struts will be performing a series of headlining UK and European shows in August, alongside a clutch of festival dates.

The Derby quartet’s tour will start in the UK where the band will headline shows at Nottingham Rock City (August 10), Manchester O2 Ritz (August 11) and London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town (August 12) before they launch themselves at mainland Europe.

In a statement, frontman Luke Spiller said, “Finally we are returning to the UK and Europe! We can’t wait to play you some new material and a new show we’ve been putting together for the last year. Get your tickets as fast as you can! Love you all! X”

The Struts signed a new deal with Big Machine Records during 2022 and promise new music in the near future.

“I think it’s a great time to be in a band,” Spiller told Classic Rock in a recent interview. “People have been starved of live music, and for the first time in a long time there are guitar bands blowing up all over the world. Let’s be honest, the resurgence has mainly been an American pop-punk kind of thing, and that’s not really my bag, so I’m looking forward to pushing a more traditional British kind of sound to the Americans.”

The Struts’ most recent single, then anthemic “Fallin’ With Me,” was released in August 2022. It arrived with a Bryson Roatch-directed video which captured the band performing the track in a bright interior, bringing the infectious and playful energy of their live gigs to the clip.

The Struts play the following UK and European shows in 2023:

Aug 10: Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Aug 11: O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

Aug 12: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK

Aug 14: Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

Aug 16: Debaser Strand, Stockholm, Sweden

Aug 18: Vulkan Open Air, Oslo, Norway

Aug 19: Parkenfestival, Bodo, Norway

Aug 21: Gloria Theater, Cologne, Germany

Aug 22: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

Aug 23: Trabendo, Paris, France

Aug 25: Magnolia Summer, Milan, Italy

Aug 26: Beat Festival, Empoli, Italy.

Listen to the best of The Struts on Apple Music and Spotify.