The Struts Share Colorful Video For ‘Fallin’ With Me’

The Struts have shared a colorful new video for their latest single, the anthemic “Fallin’ With Me.”

The track, which arrived last month (August 19), was inspired by Los Angeles’ legendary Sunset Strip. “Are you coming with me?/Let’s take a dive,” frontman Luke Spiller suggests in the chorus. “Meet at The Rainbow, 9:45/Wear something trashy/That’s what I like.”

The Bryson Roatch-directed video captures the band performing the track in a bright interior, bringing the infectious and playful energy of their live gigs to the clip. The group swap instruments throughout the visual, goofing around between delivering a fresh rock anthem.

“Fallin’ With Me” was produced by Jayson DeZuzio (who has previously worked with Imagine Dragons) and was written by Spiller with The Struts guitarist Adam Slack, Joshua Karp, Jesse Thomas, and DeZuzio.

The Struts - Fallin' With Me (Official Music Video)

“The song’s lyrics were written down whilst on numerous nights out with someone that I was seeing at the time,” Spiller explained last month. “We always kept meeting at the same place on the Sunset Strip, and after a while, I had a collection of phrases and lines that all had a certain feel to them.”

The track marked the band’s first release on Big Machine Records, with whom they signed back in April. “I’ve always loved this band’s sound and swagger, and Luke is one of the best frontmen in rock,” Big Machine Label Group chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta said when announcing the new partnership. “They’ve always had the passion, put in the time and the long miles, and now it’s time to go next level. Welcome to the Machine.”

Since forming in Derby, England, in 2012, The Struts have forged a reputation as one of the must-see live bands around right now. Their reputation on the stage has seen them invited to open for rock legends like The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, while their 2020 album Strange Days secured collaborations with Robbie Williams, Tom Morello, and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen.

