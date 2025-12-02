Chicago & Styx Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Chicago and Styx both have roots in Chicago, and they’re playing up that hometown connection with the name of their first-ever co-headlining tour. “The Windy Cities Tour – All The Hits…Your Kind of Tour” will take the rock legends across North America throughout summer 2026.

“We are excited about the summer tour,” Chicago trumpeter Lee Loughnane said in a press release. “Chicago has never toured with Styx before so it’s going to be a lot of fun, we’re looking forward to it.”

Styx singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw offered his own comments on the joint outing. “In my early days of live performing I had several mentors who were kind enough to let me join in and play with them despite not being able to read charts,” Shaw said. “Rod Henley, Ricky Parsons, Bobby and Larry Moore, Eddie Wohlford, Wimpy Jones, Country Boy Eddie and others gave me a shot. And I am thankful for that. By the time Chicago released their first album, I had enough experience to begin learning their amazing music on my own. Now, the idea of Styx touring with Chicago is a major thrill all on its own. We can’t wait to spend the summer with them!”

The 25-date Windy Cities Tour begins July 13 at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach and concludes Sept. 6 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles. In between, Chicago and Styx will rock markets including Toronto; Houston; Boston-area Mansfield, MA; Philadelphia-area Camden, NJ; and, of course, Chicago-area Rosemont, IL.

Both bands will launch their own presales Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Mastercard presales for Austin and Kansas City dates kick off at the same time, followed by Citi presales for all U.S. dates starting at 12 p.m. local time, also on Dec. 2. Additional presales are set to run this week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

