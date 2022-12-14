Styx Lead Names For Maryland’s 2023 M3 Rock Festival

Styx – Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Styx are among the names who have been confirmed to perform at next year’s M3 Rock Festival, taking place in Maryland.

The festival will celebrate its 14th anniversary at the 2023 edition, which will be held at Columbia, MD’s Merriweather Post Pavilion between May 6-7.

Styx will perform on the first day of the event alongside the likes of Extreme, Winger, Slaughter, Lita Ford, Britny Fox, and Quiet Riot. The second and final day will then feature appearances from acts including Warrant, Great White, Loudness, Guns N’ Roses’ Steven Adler, Firehouse, Riley’s LA Guns, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day and VIP tickets for the 2023 M3 Rock Festival will go on sale at 12pm ET on Friday (December 16) and will be available to purchase here. Single-day tickets will be made available closer to the festival date.

Styx, meanwhile, will kick off their year at Florida’s RokIsland Fest 2023, taking place in Key West between January 17-21. The festival is hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, and this edition will mark its second annual event.

Later that month, the band will continue their activities with a five-night engagement in Las Vegas. The legendary rock band will headline The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort between January 27-28 and February 1 and 3-4.

The group kicked off an initial run at the venue earlier this year in celebration of their 50th anniversary. They were joined by special guest Nancy Wilson from Heart, as well as the occasional surprise appearance from original bassist Chuck Panozzo.

In 2021, Styx released their 17th album, Crash Of The Crown. The record debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Rock Albums chart in its first week of release. It followed its predecessor, The Misson, which was the band’s first record in 14 years at the time and arrived in 2017.

Listen to the best of Styx on Apple Music and Spotify.