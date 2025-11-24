Sub Focus Releases New Album ‘Contact’

Cover: Courtesy of Casablanca Records

The UK DJ and producer Sub Focus has released a new album. Contact is composed of 14 fiery, vocal-driven tracks with featured artists including Grimes, Fireboy DML, John Summit, Katy B, IRAH, bbyclose, Poppy Baskcomb, Connie Constance, Inez and more. Contact is out now via Casablanca Records.

Contact marks a step forward in the career of the artist born Nicolaas Douwma as he merges electro, trance, dancehall, and drum & bass into bold new territory. His collaboration with Katy B, “Push The Tempo,” landed Sub Focus his first #1 US dance radio hit, while “Go Back,” which blends John Summit’s progressive house with Sub Focus’ signature tempo shifts, has to date received over 151 million streams globally.

The creative direction for Contact explores themes of retro futurism, space race era technology and draws inspiration from the Golden Record sent into the cosmos on NASA’s Voyager mission in the 1970s. The album artwork, vinyl packaging and imagery were envisioned by Sub Focus and created with acclaimed photographer Neil Krug and design agency Big Active.

Sub Focus, Fireboy DML, Irah - Original Don (Official Music Video)

Contact is the fourth solo studio album by Sub Focus, following three British certified Silver albums: 2009’s Sub Focus, 2013’s Torus, and 2023’s UK Top 40 album Evolve, which featured the Gold-selling single “Ready To Fly.” In 2020, he collaborated with English producer Wilkinson on an album titled Portals.

In 2025, Sub Focus brought his immersive “Circular Sound” show to sold-out crowds at London’s Alexandra Palace and Los Angeles’ The Shrine. He performed his biggest-ever set at Glastonbury Festival, closing out their IICON stage. Earlier this fall, as part of the WORSHIP collective with Dimension, Culture Shock and 1991, Sub Focus became the first ever drum & bass act to headline and sell out the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. WORSHIP will perform at Coachella and Ultra Music Festival in 2026.

