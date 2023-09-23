Susan Tedeschi Shares ‘Just Won’t Burn (25th Anniversary Edition)’

Susan Tedeschi, ‘Just Won’t Burn (25th Anniversary Edition)’ - Photo: Courtesy of Fantasy Records

The 25th anniversary edition of Susan Tedeschi’s breakthrough album Just Won’t Burn is out now via Fantasy Records.

This special, 16-track expanded edition features the original album plus five previously unreleased bonus tracks: an alternate take of “Looking For Answers,” two new album outtakes, and two live versions of Just Won’t Burn album tracks recorded with Tedeschi Trucks Band at NYC’s Beacon Theatre.

Tedeschi is one of the most celebrated blues and American roots musicians of her generation, known for her unyielding commitment to her craft—both as a solo artist and in Tedeschi Trucks Band—which has earned her multiple Grammy nominations and the adoration of audiences around the world.

It all began humbly at blues jams in her native Boston back in the early 90s and led to significant regional acclaim, but with the 1998 release of her solo debut, Just Won’t Burn, Tedeschi put the wider music world on notice that she was a true force to be reckoned with.

“Making Just Won’t Burn was a pivot,” Tedeschi says of the album, which features musicians such as guitarists Adrienne Hayes and Sean Costello, harmonica player Annie Raines, percussionist/songwriter Tom Hambridge, and keyboardist Tom West tackling her original songs in tandem with material popularized by Ruth Brown (“Mama, He Treats Your Daughter Mean”), Junior Wells (“Little by Little”), and John Prine (“Angel From Montgomery”).

“All of a sudden, I was working with different groups of people, new musicians, new songwriting collaborators,” she adds. “We had no idea how it was going to turn out. I think the thing that held it all together was the blues. Blues is a language that I love. You can take it anywhere in the world and communicate with people, which isn’t necessarily true about other forms of music. And being a white artist in a black milieu, you just have to let the music speak.”

