Taylor Swift Has 10 Albums On Billboard 200

Taylor Swift currently has 10 charting albums on the March 4-dated list of the Billboard 200. Swift is just the fifth artist to earn the achievement since the chart began in its current iteration in 1963.

On the March 4 chart, Swift holds the following titles:

No.3 – Midnights

No.28 – Folklore

No.41 – Lover

No.50 – 1989

No.56 – Red (Taylor’s Version)

No.58 – Lover: Live From Paris

No.100 – reputation

No.103 – Evermore

No.172 – Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

No.192 – Speak Now

Last week, Swift added more hardware to her overflowing trophy cabinet when she was crowned 2022’s Global Recording Artist of the Year by international trade group IFPI. It was the third time that Swift has won the annual honor, which recognizes the year’s best-selling act across physical sales, downloads and streaming worldwide, making Swift the most successful artist in the award’s 10-year history.

Announcing the award, IFPI chief executive Frances Moore called Swift “a truly magnificent international star, who continues to grow and evolve as an artist whilst maintaining an incredibly strong connection with her fans around the world.”

Two weeks ago, Swift shared heart-shaped vinyl to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Lover: Live From Paris features live recordings of singles from Taylor Swift’s 2019 album, Lover. That album is now on the Billboard 200 chart.

The project features renditions of standout cuts like “The Archer,” “Death By A Thousand Cuts,” “Cornelia Street,” and more.

Earlier in February, Swift shared a new remix of “Lavender Haze” by German producer Felix Jaehn, giving the Midnights track a new makeover.

Jaehn’s take on the single soups up the original version with a speedier tempo, distorted vocals, and more. The producer also takes the song from a nocturnal pop song to a tropical house banger, ready to take over the club.

“Lavender Haze” is the latest song from Midnights to receive a remix and follows a raft of reworkings of the record’s lead single, “Anti-Hero.” That track was remixed by Girl Talk, Roosevelt, Kungs, and Jayda G, who all delivered fresh interpretations of the song.

