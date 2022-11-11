Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Gets Reworked By Kungs And Jayda G

Taylor Swift – Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s smash hit single “Anti-Hero” has been given two new reworkings by Kungs and Jayda G.

The track, which appears on the star’s newest record-breaking album Midnights, was initially remixed by Roosevelt, with a Girl Talk version later mashing it up with Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Kungs, a French DJ who has previously worked with the likes of Olly Murs, Stargate, and Jamie N. Commons, takes the track to the heart of the dancefloor with his remix. Swift’s vocals are surrounded by popping sounds and laser-like synths, and her voice also slightly sped up.

Anti-Hero (Kungs Remix)

Canadian producer Jayda G, meanwhile, adds big piano house stabs and subtly warps the star’s vocals for another club-friendly take on the massive hit.

Anti-Hero (Jayda G Remix)

In yet more “Anti-Hero” news, Swift has also shared an acoustic version of the song on her official website. That spin on the track is not yet available on streaming platforms.

Previously, Midnights co-producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff helped reimagine the song earlier this week. In his verse, Antonoff morphed some of Swift’s original lyrics, singing: “Sometimes I feel like everybody is an art bro lately/And I just judge them on a hill/Too hurt to hang out/Talking s__t about your famous baby/Pierced through the heart of 90s guilt.”

Next year, Swift will take “Anti-Hero”, Midnights, and tracks from across her back catalog out on tour in the US as part of The Eras tour. The dates will kick off in Glendale, AZ, on March 18 and run until August 5, when they wrap up in LA. Support on the tour will come from Haim, Paramore, Gracie Abrams, Beabadoobee, and many more.

Earlier this week, the pop megastar became the first artist to spend an entire year at No.1 on the Billboard 200. When Midnights topped the chart, it extended Swift’s record of non-consecutive weeks in poll position to 52.

Buy or stream Midnights.