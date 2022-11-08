Taylor Swift Becomes First Artist To Spend Entire Year At No.1

Taylor Swift - Photo: Christie Goodwin/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

Taylor Swift has landed yet another achievement on the latest Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Nov. 12), becoming the the first artist to spend an entire year at No.1.

She earned a record-extending 52nd week atop the chart (non-consecutively), thanks to the continued acclaim of her latest album Midnights. The album added a second week at No.1 on the Billboard 200 with 342,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. That’s the largest second-week total for an album since Adele’s 25 drew 1.162 million in its second frame on the chart dated Dec. 19, 2015. That news was first reported by Billboard.

All 20 songs from Midnights (13 from its standard version and seven from its “3am Edition”) have landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a second straight week, led by “Anti-Hero,” which earned a second week at No.1, followed in the top 10 by “Lavender Haze” (No. 6), “Midnight Rain” (No. 7) and “Bejeweled” (No. 9).

Yesterday, Swift teamed up with producer Jack Antonoff and his solo project Bleachers for a new version of Midnights standout cut “Anti-Hero.”

In the new version, Antonoff takes over the second verse, changing the “sexy baby” lyric to “art bro.” He sings, “Sometimes I feel like everybody is an art bro lately /And I just judge them on the hill /Too hard to hang out talking s__t about your famous baby/ Pierce through the heart of 90s guilt.”