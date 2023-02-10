Taylor Swift Shares Felix Jaehn Remix Of ‘Lavender Haze’

Taylor Swift – Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift has shared a new remix of “Lavender Haze” by German producer Felix Jaehn, giving the Midnights track a new makeover.

Jaehn’s take on the single soups up the original version with a speedier tempo, distorted vocals, and more. The producer also takes the song from a nocturnal pop song to a tropical house banger, ready to take over the club.

“Lavender Haze” is the latest song from Midnights to receive a remix and follows a raft of reworkings of the record’s lead single, “Anti-Hero.” That track was remixed by Girl Talk, Roosevelt, Kungs, and Jayda G, who all delivered fresh interpretations of the song.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift - Lavender Haze (Felix Jaehn Remix)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Last month, Swift shared the official music video for “Lavender Haze,” which saw the pop superstar pay tribute to the song’s titular color. During the video, the pop icon crawls through wildflowers in her living room, parting a weather forecast on her TV screen to reveal koi swimming through a purple cosmos.

Later, she relaxes in a purple-hued milk bath before cozying up with her partner – played by transgender activist and actor Laith Ashley De La Cruz – at a purple smoke-filled party.

As Midnights continues to dominate the pop charts, Swift has also been racking up acclaim for other work of late. Earlier this year, she was nominated for both a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for “Carolina” – her contribution to the Where The Crawdads Sing soundtrack – while she also took home the award for Best Music Video at this year’s Grammys.

Swift collected the trophy in recognition of “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which she directed. “I can’t put into words what this means to me,” she tweeted afterward. “For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen.”

Buy or stream Midnights.