Rihanna, Taylor Swift, And Lady Gaga Nominated For Golden Globes

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga have all earned Golden Globe nominations in the Best Original Song category.

Taylor Swift is up for the award thanks to “Carolina,” her contribution to Where The Crawdads Sing. Rihanna is nominated for “Lift Me Up,” which is featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Lady Gaga is also nominated for “Hold My Hand,” her song from Top Gun: Maverick.

Additionally, pop star Selena Gomez earned a nod on the acting side of things, up for the award for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, thanks to her role in Only Murders in the Building.

Rihanna and Taylor have recently been linked up on a number of lists. Earlier this month, the two artists and Beyoncé landed on Forbes’ list of the world’s 100 most powerful women. Rihanna came in at No.73, thanks in large part to her work with Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, and Swift landed at 79.

It’s been an exciting time for both artists. Last month, Rihanna shred the aforementioned “Born Again.” Written by The-Dream, the emotional track moves from a poignant piano melody to a marching beat laden with strings and a sense of urgency. “I’d relive this just to see your face again/I know that you’d do the same/Born again/Just tell me what I need to do/I’d die and come back just to love you,” Rihanna sings towards the song’s end.

In early November, it was confirmed that Rihanna had scored her first Top 10 single in five years with “Lift Me Up.” The song debuted at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100, one place behind Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.”

Speaking of Swift, at the end of November, she released an acoustic version of her recent single “Anti-Hero.” The original track is the lead single from her tenth studio album Midnights, which was released in October. The song has also recently inspired the “I’m the problem” trend on TikTok, in which users admit, some more seriously than others, why they are ‘the problem’ in reference to the track’s chorus.

Visit the Golden Globes’ official website for a full list of nominees.