Rihanna, Taylor Swift, And Beyoncé Make Forbes’ Most Powerful Women List

Taylor Swift and Rihanna - Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé have landed on Forbes’ list of the world’s 100 most powerful women. Rihanna came in at No.73, thanks in large part to her work with Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, and Swift landed at 79.

It’s been an exciting time for both artists. Last month, Rihanna shred “Born Again,” the second new song she contributed to the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Written by The-Dream, the emotional track moves from a poignant piano melody to a marching beat laden with strings and a sense of urgency. “I’d relive this just to see your face again/I know that you’d do the same/Born again/Just tell me what I need to do/I’d die and come back just to love you,” Rihanna sings towards the song’s end.

“Born Again” features alongside October’s “Lift Me Up” on the official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. In early November, it was confirmed that Rihanna had scored her first Top 10 single in five years with “Lift Me Up.” The song debuted at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100, one place behind Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.”

Speaking of Swift, at the end of November, she released an acoustic version of her recent single “Anti-Hero.” The original track is the lead single from her tenth studio album Midnights, which was released in October. The song has also recently inspired the “I’m the problem” trend on TikTok, in which users admit, some more seriously than others, why they are ‘the problem’ in reference to the track’s chorus.

Prior to the acoustic take, Taylor Swift released numerous other versions of the song, including several remixes and another version featuring frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers. Also at the end of November, “Anti-Hero” became the longest-running female No.1 in the UK singles chart since Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” spent five weeks at the top spot last summer.

Visit Forbes’ official website for the full list.