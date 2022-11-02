‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack Arriving On November 4

A scene from Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

The new soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever now has an official release date, hitting streaming platforms this Friday Nov. 4.

Produced by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan, the soundtrack will feature a star-studded cast of over 40 international artists, including Rihanna, Stormzy, Burna Boy, and Rema. The “immersive sonic experience” will be released on Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records and is available for pre-order now.

The soundtrack is already breaking records with its first single, “Lift Me Up” by Rihanna, becoming the most-added song in the history of US radio, receiving the most single-day spins and the largest audience in a single day. The string-backed ballad is just one of many multi-genre tracks that will be on the 19-song project, which will feature a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” performed by Tems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rihanna - Lift Me Up (From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Playing an instrumental role in the curation and development of the soundtrack, Ludwig Göransson spent over 2500 hours recording and producing the soundtrack and score for the upcoming Black Panther sequel, with his work spanning six studios, three continents, and five countries, and 2500 different musicians to put the project together. Goransson wanted to feature a soundtrack that is as authentic as possible to backdrop the film, so recording sessions were set up in Lagos, Nigeria, and Mexico City, since the movie’s story is heavily inspired by Nigerian and Mesoamerican cultures.

As Göransson puts it: “Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice. If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theaters in the US on November 11, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

Pre-order the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

1. Lift Me Up Performed by Rihanna

2. Love & Loyalty (Believe) Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

3. Alone Performed by Burna Boy

4. No Woman No Cry Performed by Tems

5. Árboles Bajo El Mar Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia

6. Con La Brisa Performed by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson

7. La Vida Performed by Snow Tha Product featuring E-40

8. Interlude Performed by Stormzy

9. Coming Back For You Performed by Fireboy DML

10. They Want It, But No Performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe

11. Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one Performed by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik

12. Limoncello Performed by OG DAYV featuring Future

13. Anya Mmiri Performed by CKay featuring PinkPantheress

14. Wake Up Performed by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema

15. Pantera Performed by Alemán featuring Rema

16. Jele Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

17. Inframundo Performed by Blue Rojo

18. No Digas Mi Nombre Performed by calle x vida and Foudeqush

19. Mi Pueblo Performed by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot