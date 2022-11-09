Rihanna Scores First Top 10 Single In Five Years With ‘Lift Me Up’

Rihanna - Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Rihanna has scored her 32nd top 10 single–and her first in five years–with “Lift Me Up,” the first track to be released from Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song debuted at No.2 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. Taylor Swift remains in the top spot, as “Anti-Hero” emerges at No.1 for a second consecutive week.

The last time Rihanna occupied a place in the chart’s top 10 was in 2017, when DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” landed at No.2 for seven weeks. The last time RiRi had a top 10 solo hit was 2016’s “Love on the Brain.”

Rihanna released a music video for “Lift Me Up” at the end of October. The visual, which was directed by Autumn Durald Arkapaw, features Rihanna singing passionately on an ocean-side beach, as occasional clips from the film highlight her performance.

“Lift me up, hold me down/ Keep me close, safe and sound,” she sings in the chorus, adding later: “Burning in a hopeless dream/ Hold me when you go to sleep/ Keep me in the warmth of your love/ When you depart, keep me safe.”

“Lift Me Up” was written in tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular role in the first Black Panther movie. It was penned by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler, and is the lead track from the OST Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By. The album will be released on November 4 via Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.

In other Rihanna news, it was recently confirmed that she will be performing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The pop star took to Instagram when the news first emerged to share a photo of her tattooed hand holding up a football. Shortly after, the NFL changed their slogan on Instagram from “National Football League” to “National Fenty League.”

