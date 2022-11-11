Rihanna Shares Second ‘Black Panther’ Song ‘Born Again’

Rihanna – Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna has shared “Born Again,” the second new song she contributed to the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Written by The-Dream, the emotional track moves from a poignant piano melody to a marching beat laden with strings and a sense of urgency. “I’d relive this just to see your face again/I know that you’d do the same/Born again/Just tell me what I need to do/I’d die and come back just to love you,” Rihanna sings towards the song’s end.

“Born Again” features alongside October’s “Lift Me Up” on the official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The album version of the OST was released last week via Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records but did not include the new track.

Rihanna - Born Again (Visualizer)

The Black Panther sequel hits cinemas today (November 11) and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, and more. The soundtrack also features tracks from the likes of Stormzy, Fireboy DML, Burna Boy, Tems, and more.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Rihanna had scored her first Top 10 single in five years with “Lift Me Up.” The song debuted at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100, one place behind Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.” “Lift Me Up” was written in tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular role in the first Black Panther movie. It was penned by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler.

The last time Rihanna held a place on the singles chart’s Top 10 was in 2017 with the DJ Khaled collaboration “Wild Thoughts,” which stayed in that spot for seven weeks. Prior to that, her previous Top 10 placing came with 2016’s “Love On The Brain.”

Next year, the pop icon will headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. When the announcement was made in September, she posted a photo on Instagram of her tattooed hand holding up a football. Shortly after, the NFL changed its slogan on Instagram from “National Football League” to “National Fenty League.”

