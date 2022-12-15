Rihanna, Lady Gaga, And Taylor Swift Up For Critics Choice Awards 2023

Rihanna – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift are among the nominees for Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards 2023.

The annual awards ceremony will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Jan 15, 2023. It will be broadcast live on The CW from 7pm to 10pm ET and will be hosted by Chelsea Handler.

The Best Song category recognizes some of the best musical moments in movies in the last 12 months. Rihanna is in the running for her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever contribution “Lift Me Up,” while Swift has received a nod for her Where The Crawdads Sing song, “Carolina.”

Lady Gaga’s Top Gun: Maverick track “Hold My Hand” also made the shortlist, alongside songs from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, RRR, and White Noise.

“Lift Me Up” marked Rihanna’s grand return to music, forming her first piece of new solo material in six years. Weeks later, she also shared another track from the soundtrack of the Black Panther sequel in “Born Again.”

The returning star, Swift, and Gaga have also all been nominated for the 2023 Golden Globes. All three stars are shortlisted for Best Original Song at the ceremony, which will be held on January 10.

Rihanna and Swift, meanwhile, recently landed on Forbes’ list of the world’s 100 most powerful women. Rihanna placed at No.73, thanks in large part to her work with Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, while Swift was at 79.

View the full list of nominees for the Critics Choice Awards 2023 here and see the Best Song nominees below.

Best Song

Taylor swift, “Carolina” – Where The Crawdads Sing

Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Cooler, “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, “Naatu Naatu” – RRR

LCD Soundsystem, “New Body Rhumba” – White Noise