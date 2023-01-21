Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Earns Most Weeks At No.1 Since ‘Frozen’

Taylor Swift - Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s Midnights continues to reign atop Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, as the album spends its 12th consecutive (and total) week at No.1 on the list dated January 21. The album sold 25,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending January 12 according to Luminate.

Midnights now has the most weeks at No.1 on the Top Album Sales chart since the Frozen soundtrack settled at No.1 for 13 nonconsecutive weeks in 2014. Midnights has the most weeks in a row at No.1 since the Titanic soundtrack logged all 16 of its No.1 weeks consecutively in 1998.

Earlier this week, it was announced that “Anti-Hero” once again landed at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, logging an eighth total week on top. With its latest run at No.1, Swift revised her longest Hot 100 reign, surpassing the seven weeks at the top for “Blank Space” in 2014-15.

“Anti-Hero” has quickly become an all-time cut in the Taylor Swift discography. Recently, the song became the No.1 song across US radio stations, making Swift the first artist to have landed on the top of Billboard’s Radio Songs chart in the 2000s, 10s, and 20s.

Swift earned her seventh Radio Songs chart-topper, tying Maroon 5, Katy Perry, and Usher for the fourth-most No.1s dating to the chart’s beginning in December 1990. Rihanna leads with 13, followed by Mariah Carey (11), and Bruno Mars (nine).

Earlier in December, Taylor extended her record-setting 2022 performance with the debut of her tenth studio album Midnights on October 21, released on Republic Records/Universal Music Group. In just eight weeks, Midnights achieved over six million album equivalent units worldwide, three million in the U.S. alone, and cemented her in music history as the only artist ever to have five albums with over one million units during release week. The blockbuster release moved almost 1.6 million during its debut week. Midnights is the first album to sell over one million physical albums since 2015.

