Taylor Swift Dives Into Purple In ‘Lavender Haze’ Video

Taylor Swift has shared the music video for “Lavender Haze,” filling the clip with surreal and beautiful imagery in shades of purple.

The song is the latest from Midnights to receive visuals and finds Swift turning a sleepless night into a homage to the titular colour.

During the video, the pop icon crawls through wildflowers in her living room, parting a weather forecast on her TV screen to reveal koi swimming through a purple cosmos. Later, she relaxes in a purple-hued milk bath before cosying up with her partner – played by transgender activist and actor Laith Ashley De La Cruz – at a purple smoke-filled party.

Previously, Swift shared videos for the singles “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled,” which featured guest stars including Haim, Dita Von Teese, Mike Birbiglia, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Pat McGrath, and more.

Midnights continues to reign over the chart, last week scoring its 12 consecutive week at No.1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. It has spent the most weeks in the top spot since the Frozen soundtrack held onto No.1 for 13 nonconsecutive weeks in 2014. Midnights also has the most weeks in a row at No.1 since the Titanic soundtrack logged all 16 of its No.1 weeks consecutively in 1998.

“Anti-Hero” also continues to dominate, claiming pole position for an eighth week in total on the Billboard Hot 100. With its latest run at No.1, Swift revised her longest Hot 100 reign, surpassing the seven weeks at the top for “Blank Space” in 2014-15.

The track recently became the No.1 song across US radio stations, making Swift the first artist to have landed on the top of Billboard’s Radio Songs chart in the 2000s, 10s, and 20s. Swift earned her seventh Radio Songs chart-topper, tying Maroon 5, Katy Perry, and Usher for the fourth-most No.1s dating to the chart’s beginning in December 1990. Rihanna leads with 13, followed by Mariah Carey (11), and Bruno Mars (nine).

