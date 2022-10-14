Taylor Swift’s Music to Be Featured in Apple Fitness Workout Programs

Taylor Swift - Photo: Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Apple Fitness+ announced that its newest set of exercise programs will be designed around the music of Taylor Swift, featuring songs specially curated for yoga, treadmill, and HIIT workouts.

In the post, Apple unveiled its three new workout programs by recreating the cover of Midnights, Swift’s wildly anticipated new album out October 21, along with two of the album’s special edition covers.

“Get ready to sweat, Swifties,” reads Apple’s caption. “In our next Artist Spotlight, you will be able to work out to the tunes of @taylorswift, including tracks from her monumental new album Midnights. It’s time to #CloseYourRings and pre-add #TSMidnights on @applemusic now.”

Earlier this week Swift took to Instagram to reveal information on her Lana Del Rey collaboration, “Snow On The Beach,” which will be featured on Midnights.

Taylor said, “I am such a massive fan,” before reflecting on the song. It’s “about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.” She said it was like wondering, “’Wait, is this real? Is this a dream?’… Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”

Swifties everywhere have been tuning into Taylor’s “Midnight Mayhem With Me” TikTok series where the artist has slowly been unveiling each song title on the album. On October 6, Swift began unveiling one per hour until completing the track list 4 AM ET.

Swift also recently revealed details about “Anti-Hero,” calling it “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.”

“I don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” Swift said. “I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized, and not to sound too dark, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person.”

