Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ To Feature Lana Del Rey Collaboration

Taylor Swift has revealed the complete track list for her wildly anticipated new album, Midnights, which is set to include a guest appearance from Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow on the Beach.” The album will be released on October 21.

Swifties everywhere have been tuning into Taylor’s “Midnight Mayhem With Me” TikTok series where the artist has slowly been unveiling each song title on the album. Late last night, October 6, Swift began unveiling one per hour until completing the track list 4 AM ET.

Earlier this week, Swift unveiled the title of “Anti-Hero,” also giving some more detail about what the song is about, calling it “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.”

“I don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” Swift said. “I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized, and not to sound too dark, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person.”

The singer told fans they didn’t need to “feel bad” for her, instead saying it was a “guided tour” of all the things she tends to hate about herself. “We all hate things about ourselves, and it’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we’re going to be this person,” she explained. “So I like ‘Anti-Hero’ a lot because I think it’s really honest.”

Swift first announced the record while collecting the award for Video Of The Year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Shortly after the ceremony ended, she shared more details about it, describing the record as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Last month, the star was presented with the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s (NSAI) Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award. The 32-year-old singer took to the Nashville Songwriter Awards stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to accept the accolade, becoming the first female musician to receive the gong, and delivered a 13-minute acceptance speech.

