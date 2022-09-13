Taylor Swift To Issue ‘Lavender’ Edition Of ‘Midnights’ With Three Bonus Tracks

Taylor Swift - Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has revealed a fifth edition of her forthcoming 10th studio album, Midnights, exclusive in the US to retail chain Target. The album’s ‘Lavender’ edition is named for the pastel purple hue slicked over the title and tracklisting on its cover (as well as the left-side bar of the CD version’s jewel case). The CD will feature three as-yet-untitled bonus tracks, including one new song and two remixes. It’ll also come with a collectible lyric booklet that includes exclusive photos, and unique artwork on the disc itself.

The vinyl edition will also come with that booklet, as well as a full-size gatefold photo and an album sleeve with an additional two photos. The record itself will come pressed on a marble of pastel lavender purple and white, however the bonus tracks will not be included.

The ‘Lavender’ edition of Midnights comes as the latest effort in an ongoing partnership between Swift and Target – the retailer has released special editions of every album she’s released thus far, including the ‘Taylor’s Version’ remakes of Fearless and Red.

Earlier this month, Swift announced the ‘Jade Green’, ‘Blood Moon’ and ‘Mahogany’ editions of Midnights, all of which sport exclusive color schemes, artwork and imagery. While it’s not been said how many copies of each edition were made available, fans were only able to order them for a week after they were revealed.

Swift detailed Midnights in the early hours of August 29, after making a surprise announcement at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards less than an hour earlier. While accepting the second of three awards she bagged on the night – Video of the Year for ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ – Swift revealed: “My brand new album comes out October 21. I will tell you more at midnight.”

In a poetic message shared alongside the album’s formal unveiling, Swift described Midnights as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.

On what to expect from its themes, she wrote: “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Midnights will follow up on Swift’s two 2020 albums, Folklore and Evermore, as well as last year’s re-recorded versions of Fearless and Red.

