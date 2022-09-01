Taylor Swift Unveils Additional Album Covers For ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift - Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Anticipation keeps ramping up for Taylor Swift’s forthcoming album, Midnights. Earlier today, September 1, Swift took to Instagram to reveal three additional covers and limited edition vinyl options for the project.

“August may have slipped away but September brings 3 new special edition covers!” Swift wrote in an Instagram post. “Pre-order Midnights collectible cd versions and unique color vinyl versions now.” In classic Taylor fashion, though, the tracklist for the album is blurred out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The limited edition vinyl format includes Midnights: Jade Green Edition Vinyl, Midnights: Blood Moon Edition Vinyl, and Midnights: Mahogany Edition Vinyl. They are available until September 7.

Swift notably announced the album at the MTV Video Music Awards. While collecting the second award–Video Of The Year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” Swift broke the news to her fans. “My brand new album comes out October 21,” she said on stage. “I will tell you more at midnight.”

Its album art reveals that it has 13 songs, split into Sides A and B. In the message, Swift described the record as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t–right this minute–about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

Pre-order Midnights.