Taylor Swift Pop-Up Exhibition Launches At The Country Music Hall Of Fame

Taylor Swift - Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has launched a new pop-up exhibition called “Through Taylor Swift’s Eras.” The exhibit features a selection of iconic costumes worn by Taylor Swift, including 10 outfits — one for each of her 10 albums — running from Swift’s 2006 self-titled LP, up until her most recent album, 2022’s Midnights. The pop-up is part of the museum’s comprehensive gallery experience, and is included with general admission.

Among the items on display from Swift’s wardrobe are the Vivetta faux fur jacket and rhinestone-accented Norma Kamali bikini the artists wore in the 2019 music video for “You Need to Calm Down;” the Marina Toybina-designed circus ringmaster ensemble of a top hat, cane, rhinestone and sequin-embellished jacket, shorts and knee-high, laced LaDuca boots Swift wore to perform “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” at the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards; and the Mandalay multicolored fringe dress and Everybody by B. Z. Moda tall boots Swift wore during the first act of her “Fearless Tour” in 2009-2010.

The museum also updated its display in its ‘Taylor Swift Education Center’ with new artifacts representing Swift and her latest studio album, Midnights. New items now on display include the sequin-covered cape, Michael Schmidt Studios bustier and briefs and Stuart Weitzman boots worn by Swift in the 2022 video for “Bejeweled;”; the Taylor GSLJ “Living Jewels” acoustic guitar Swift used to perform “Last Kiss” during her “Speak Now World Tour”, and the New York University cap and gown Swift wore when she received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree and delivered the commencement address at the school’s 2022 graduation ceremony. These objects will be on view through early summer 2024 and are also accessible with general museum admission.

The pop-up exhibit “Through Taylor Swift’s Eras” runs through May 31.

