Tears For Fears, New Order, Soft Cell, And More Set For Darker Waves Festival

Tears For Fears - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

New Order and Tears For Fears will headline the inaugural Darker Waves Festival on November 18 in Huntington Beach, CA.

Taking place oceanside at Huntington Beach City Beach at Huntington Street and Pacific Coast Highway, the brand-new festival will debut with legendary new wave performances from over 30 bands across three stages including The B-52’s, Echo and the Bunnymen, Soft Cell, Devo, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, The Psychedelic Furs, The Cardigans, X, Violent Femmes, Molchat Doma, The English Beat, She Wants Revenge, and more.

Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list via the official Darker Waves Festival to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, June 23 at 10 AM PT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 23 at 2 PM PT. GA, GA+, VIP, and Ultimate VIP Tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.

It has been an exciting time for Tears For Fears fans nationwide. Shows that were previously slated to perform in 2022 have recently been rescheduled for September 14. The shows, at Pryzm in Kingston, were postponed following the death of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, but they will now go ahead on Thursday, September 14 this year.

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith took to Twitter to announce the news. “London! Our previously scheduled performances at Pryzm, in Kingston have been rescheduled for Thursday 14th September at 6:30 & 8:30PM,” they wrote. “We thank you for your patience as we found a new date and we’re ecstatic to be returning for these shows. Ticketholders will receive emails with more details.”

Also in June, it was announced that Tears For Fears – along with Jessie Ware and the aforementioned Soft Cell – will also be among the acts performing at this year’s BBC Radio 2 In The Park.

The two-day festival will visit Leicester’s Victoria Park this September, bringing with it a stellar line-up featuring numerous legendary artists.

Visit Darker Waves’ official website for more information.