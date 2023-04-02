The Cardigans Release Sped-Up Version Of ‘Step On Me’

The Cardigans - Photo: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Swedish 90s darlings The Cardigans have released an official sped-up version of its 1996 song “Step On Me” after a fast-paced take on the track went viral on TikTok.

The original version of “Step On Me” appeared on the Swedish band’s third studio album, First Band On The Moon. It was not released as a single but has gained traction online in recent weeks anyway.

The Cardigans - Step on Me (Sped Up)

The song found frontwoman Nina Persson singing from the perspective of a woman in a relationship where she would let her significant other do anything in pursuit of keeping their partnership alive. “I think you’re standing on my left foot/It’s hurting, but that’s OK/Cause I’m in your way,” she sang in the song’s opening lines. “You’ll break that foot that you’re standing on/I’ll walk with the other one.”

Its tone mirrored that of the album’s hit single “Lovefool,” which featured Persson begging a partner to “Love me, love me/Say that you love me.”

First Band On The Moon went on to be The Cardigans’ best-selling record in the US, where it is now certified platinum. At the time of release, it peaked at No.35 on the Billboard 200, while in the UK, it landed at No.18 on the Official UK Albums Chart.

The record, which Tore Johansson produced, represented a major breakthrough for the band – both on the international scene and back home in its native Sweden. As well as “Lovefool,” it featured the singles “Been It” and “Your New Cuckoo,” while its tracklist also boasted a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man,” the original of which featured on the British metal band’s 1970 album Paranoid.

Now, following a new version of “Step On Me” trending on TikTok, an official sped-up version of the track has been released 27 years after the original. The souped-up take on the song has been used on the social media app to soundtrack everything from retro video game clips to animated cartoon edits.

In 2019, The Cardigans reissued its entire catalog of albums on remastered vinyl, including First Band On The Moon. All the records were remastered at Sterling Sound studios in New York and were pressed on gatefold 180gram vinyl.

Explore the best of The Cardigans’ discography on vinyl and more.