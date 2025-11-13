ADVERTISEMENT



The Black Crowes’ ‘Wiser Time’ & ‘High Head Blues’ Videos Debut On YouTube

The clips coincide with the release of the band’s ‘Amorica’ reissue, out tomorrow.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of American Recordings

As part of The Black Crowes’ 30th anniversary celebration of their seminal 1994 album, Amorica, they’ve shared 4K remastered versions of two music videos: “Wiser Time” and “High Head Blues.” Both fan favorites from Amorica, the Jon Reiss-directed clips are now available to view on YouTube for the first time.

The Black Crowes - Wiser Time

The video for “Wiser Time” shows lead singers Chris and Rich Robinson journeying on a road trip through middle America, stopping at various motels and diners while interacting with locals. The “High Head Blues” video is less wholesome and more trippy, as aliens descend into Chris’ home, shoving his head into an oven and performing an operation to take over his body.

Amorica, the rock band’s third studio album, followed the success of their 1990 debut, Shake Your Money Maker, and 1992’s The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion. The album emerged from the sessions for Tall, an album the band eventually scrapped but later resurfaced on The Lost Crowes compilation. Several songs from Tall were re-recorded for Amorica, including the Top 10 rock hits “A Conspiracy,” “High Head Blues,” and “Wiser Time.”

The Black Crowes - High Head Blues (Official Music Video)

The new deluxe box set is available in 5LP and 3CD formats. Both formats include a new remaster of the original studio album and bonus material, a collection of new mixes from the Tall sessions, and three previously unreleased songs. The reissue also includes Marie Levau mixes, with seven unreleased recordings, and Live 10”, with four recordings that have never been heard outside a local radio broadcast.

Amorica was about breaking free and doing things on our own terms,” said Chris Robinson, who founded the band alongside his brother, Rich. “It wasn’t about fitting into what was happening in music at the time. It was about trusting our instincts – and 30 years later, that’s still who we are.”

Rich Robinson adds: “The bond between us, even when tested, always came back to the music. That’s what Amorica represents – our belief in ourselves and in this band.”

Buy the super deluxe edition of The Black Crowes’s Amorica now.

