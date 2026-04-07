The Cranberries Release ‘Scenes From ‘Dreams”

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Cranberries’ new “Scenes From ‘Dreams’” video lets fans go deeper into one of their classic music videos, just in time for a deluxe reissue of their debut album.

On March 18, 1993, director Peter Scammell filmed Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan performing “Dreams” for one of the song’s music videos. Parts of the 35mm footage made it into the video, but the rest has remained archived until now. The full uncut performance has been restored to 4K and released to YouTube as part of the “Scenes From” series, which strips away the traditional music video edit to give fans a rawer, more direct view of their favorite artists in action.

“Dreams,” the Limerick pop-rock band’s debut single, was the rare hit to get not one, not two, but three music videos. Scammell’s clip for the song emerged between versions directed by John Maybury and Nico Soultanakis.

Maybury’s video came first, presenting the band members seated against a black backdrop in a manner that evoked the cover art for parent album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? It helped “Dreams” to become a worldwide hit, which laid the groundwork for even bigger chart success with follow-up single “Linger,” a top-10 smash on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Cranberries - Scenes From 'Dreams' (Dir: Peter Scammell / Dolores Uncut)

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When “Linger” took off, Scammell was commissioned to make a second “Dreams” video to be entered into heavy rotation on MTV’s 120 Minutes. He captured footage of the band performing under shifting lights in an aquatic-themed room. Soultanakis’s video later presented scenes of the Cranberries performing in a nightclub, interspersed with footage of O’Riordan and a white horse roaming city streets and forest paths.

“Scenes From ‘Dreams’” emerges as the Cranberries ramp up to a multi-format reissue of Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? The album is available for pre-order on CD in standard 1CD and deluxe 2CD editions, as well as on vinyl in limited edition dreamy blue 1LP format, deluxe limited edition 3LP format, and a special edition via the high-fidelity Vinylphyle series. The reissues ship on May 22.

Buy The Cranberries’ Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? here.