


The Maccabees’ ‘Marks To Prove It’ Gets 10th Anniversary Reissue

The new edition of the rock band’s final album will be out on Nov. 28.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of UMR

The Maccabees are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their fourth and final album, Marks To Prove It, with a new reissue. Set for a November 28 release, it includes four variations of the indie rock band’s album: a classic black double-vinyl, a single vinyl, a 3-CD, and digital versions.

All but the single vinyl features the addition of B-sides, acoustic tracks, and a new version of the title track recorded during a session for BBC Radio 6 DJ Steve Lamacq. The 3-CD and digital formats also feature The Maccabees’ career-spanning set from Glastonbury 2015, which included a guest appearance from friend and fellow indie rock artist Jamie T on “Marks To Prove It.” The single-vinyl is crafted as a zoetrope disc (designed by Drew Tetz), while artwork for the double-vinyl and 3-CD formats was created by the band’s long-term designer, Matt De Jong, who also designed the original release. The album cover displays the Michael Faraday Memorial monument, a key landmark of London’s Elephant & Castle neighborhood.

The Maccabees - Marks To Prove It (Official Video)

Click to load video

Originally released in July 2015, Marks To Prove It is known for its singles “Something Like Happiness,” “Spit It Out,” and the title track. The album is also a significant marker in the band’s career, as it became their first to top the UK Albums chart.

“We didn’t know it would be the last album we made at the time, but, with some distance, it’s probably the closest thing to a definitive Maccabees album, with a part of all the versions of us before in it,” guitarist Felix White shared in a statement. “It was a really committed time — where all our lives and focus were going into this music for better or for worse — and ten years on, that is really something you can hear in it.”

Before Marks To Prove It, The Maccabees released 2007’s Colour It In, 2009’s Wall of Arms, and 2012’s Mercury Prize-nominated Given to the Wild. The band has since been on hiatus, with members pursuing solo projects. This year, they made a comeback at London’s All Points East festival in August — their first live show in eight years.

Order The Maccabees’s Marks To Prove It now.

