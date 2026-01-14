The Style Council Share New Song From ‘Cafe Bleu’ Reissue, ‘Boy Hairdresser’

Cover: Courtesy of UMR

The Style Council has unveiled a new track, “Boy Hairdresser,” ahead of the eagerly anticipated reissue of Café Bleu. The new edition of their iconic 1984 debut will arrive on January 30 via Universal Music Recordings.

Named after Joe Orton’s 1954 novel of the same name, “Boy Hairdresser” was co-written by Paul Weller with Respond Records artist Tracie Young. The song was first released by Young as the B-side to her 1983 single “Give It Some Emotion.” That version of “Boy Hairdresser” was later included on a reissue of her first LP, Far From The Hurting Kind. This new Style Council take has now been unearthed from the vaults and features vocals from Weller. The Style Council began life soon after Weller disbanded The Jam in 1982. Weller expanded his musical and thematic scope alongside Mick Talbot across a number of singles and, eventually, Café Bleu.

The Style Council - Boy Hairdresser (Lyric Video)

For this new edition of Café Bleu, The Style Council have found a number of previously unreleased treasures to populate the reissue, including demos, alternate takes, and unreleased songs. Additionally, the release includes a collection of BBC sessions and live recordings. In addition to the new version of “Boy Hairdresser,” the collection includes an early 1982 version of “Long Hot Summer” and an early version of “Summertime Song.”

The release also includes some previously unheard instrumental tracks from Mick Talbot, including a jazzed-inspired version of “Party Chambers” and “Mick’s Demo.” The live releases, meanwhile, include recordings from Cheltenham’s Gold Diggers and London’s Dominion Theatre, plus BBC Radio One sessions. Those performances feature versions of “Headstart for Happiness,” “The Paris Match,” “Long Hot Summer,” and “My Ever Changing Moods.”

