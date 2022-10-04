Travis Announce 2022 Fall Tour Dates

Travis - Photo: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Multi-platinum Scottish rock band Travis are going on tour this November in select US cities, with tickets and VIP packages on sale now via the band’s website.

The tour kicks off on November 4 in San Francisco at The Fillmore and visits Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, and Washington DC. The select string of performances are set to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their worldwide chart-topping album The Invisible Band with a special deluxe box set reissue out now on Craft Recordings.

Last year, Travis were forced to cancel their extensive US tour dates due to an unexpected hand injury incurred when frontman Fran Healy rescued a dog caught in a multi-car accident outside of his home. Following Fran’s recovery, the band is excited to return to the US to perform in select major cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

On getting to revisit the album with a tour, Healy remarked “To support the re-issue of The Invisible Band on vinyl is exciting to bring it all back home…well, home to where the album was recorded, to the US. It’s been such a long time since we toured America. We cannot wait to get out there and play the album live.”

The Invisible Band is an iconic album from Travis, one that inspired the careers of Keane and Coldplay, along with many others, while charting at No.1 on the UK Albums Chart and holding rank on the Billboard 200 Chart for seven weeks in the US. After only one year of the album’s release, it was certified 4x platinum, marking Travis as one of the most influential bands of the era.

In support of the deluxe reissue, Travis appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing their major hit single “Sing” from inside the historic Saint Luke’s Church in Glasgow. The band also made a special appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, performing the fan-favorite “Side.”

The deluxe reissue of The Invisible Band is out now, featuring the original album remastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Emily Lazar, as well as original B-sides, previously unreleased demos, live sessions, and alternate takes.

Visit Travis’ official website for more information.