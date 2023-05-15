Travis Japan Returns With ‘Moving Pieces’

Travis Japan - Photo: Keisuke Nakashima (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Japanese group Travis Japan has returned with a new single, “Moving Pieces,” out now via Capitol Records. The track also arrives with a music video.

“Moving Pieces” mixes traditional and new elements of dance-pop music for a unique track that is guaranteed to be stuck in listeners’ heads on a loop. It serves as Travis Japan’s second digital release under Capitol Records following “JUST DANCE!,” which was released in October 2022.

Travis Japan - 'Moving Pieces' Music Video

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The track was written and produced by Poo Bear, who has worked with artists such as Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish. In addition, the new song comes choreographed by Travis Payne, who assisted in the original formation of the group and in whose honor they are named.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moving Pieces” came to be after Travis Japan visited Miami where Poo Bear is based and spent a day recording the song under his guidance, including one-on-one vocal practice sessions and even cultural exchanges where Travis Japan taught Poo Bear some Japanese.

Following the release of “Moving Pieces,” the group will also drop an EP with the same title on June 5. Moving Pieces EP will include two original songs, “Charging!” and “Still on A Journey.” both of which are used in Japanese national TV commercials in which the group currently star.

Travis Japan was originally formed when Travis Payne, Michael Jackson’s choreographer, was asked by Johnny & Associates to help them form a group that would be able to grow on a global scale. The group was named “Travis Japan” after Travis himself.

The group has been active since 2017 with its current seven members, performing original songs and live concerts in arena-scale venues. Their incredible dancing abilities and outgoing personalities have made them highly popular after polishing their skills during countless lessons to aim for a worldwide debut.

Having spent time in the United States, the band further improved their performance and English language skills while sharing living quarters. Travis Japan participated in the World of Dance, the world’s largest urban dance competition right after arriving in the U.S. After qualifying in 3rd place, Travis Japan scored 4th at the U.S. level in the team division, and 9th at the world competition held in July.

Buy or stream “Moving Pieces.”