Tyler Cole Announces ‘Existential Crisis Boy: Part 1’

Singer, songwriter, and producer Tyler Cole has announced his brand new album Existential Crisis Boy: Part 1, due out September 29 via Def Jam Recordings.

To coincide with the announcement he has shared a single entitled “Wish You Would.” The new album continues to showcase Cole’s unique blend of soulful pop tracks that have captivated audiences globally and garnered a loyal fan-base.

Tyler Cole - Wish You Would (Visualizer)

The announcement comes after Cole’s return to solo music with the release of his two track bundle “Good Drugs // Bad Joke.” He followed up with the single “Crying in My Car” featuring Teezo Touchdown. Earlier this week, Cole shared the video for “Crying In My Car,” which included Teezo. All three of the previously released tracks will appear on the album. Cole is also set to perform his first headline show at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on October 10.

“To me this is less of an album and more of a collection of moments in my life over the past few years. In my whole public musical journey, I’ve felt really misunderstood. I think this is me finally showing people who I am. The influences span from 90s Rock to early 2000s Hip-Hop & R&B to modern Pop. I want to make the people who don’t like to be boxed in feel seen. I’m so excited for everyone to hear this…and what’s to come!”

In 2020, Cole released his breakout hit “Meet Me at Our Spot” under the band name THE ANXIETY with Willow Smith. The track was released to critical acclaim, garnering over 750 Million streams globally and going certified double platinum.

The duo performed the track at Coachella in 2022. The live performance video now has over 129 Million views on YouTube to date. Cole also wrote and produced WILLOW and Travis Barker’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” which has amassed more than 225 million streams.

Pre-order Existential Crisis Boy: Part 1.