Volbeat Announces ‘Servant Of The Road’ North American Tour

Volbeat - Photo: Gina Wetzler/Redferns

Danish/American rockers Volbeat have announced an 18-date North American summer ‘Servant Of The Road’ tour in support of the band’s latest studio album, Servant Of The Mind this summer. Halestorm will also appear at most of the dates, which include Volbeat’s first Canadian shows since 2019.

“We are so excited to finally see our friends in Canada again and also get to play shows for some of our friends in the U.S. that we haven’t had a chance to see since Servant Of The Mind was released,” said Volbeat. “The incomparable Halestorm will be joining us for most of the shows, too. We hope to see you at the party!”

In a recent interview with Ireland’s Overdrive, Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen spoke about how the band’s eighth album, 2021’s Servant Of The Mind fits into Volbeat’s discography. He said: “For me, this album feels like the way we used to do things back in the day. It felt like a rebirth of what we did in the beginning and then taking the experience of being better songwriters with more heavy stuff. It still feels very new because we’re only just getting to promote the album and play these songs live.”

The ‘Servant Of The Road’ tour includes the following dates:

July 12 – Toronto, ON at RBC Echo Beach ^

July 15 – Dubuque, IA at Q Casino

July 17 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre ^

July 18 – Saskatoon, SK at Sasktel Centre ^

July 19 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place ^

July 20 – Calgary, AB at Grey Eagle Event Centre

July 22 – Abbotsford, BC at Abbotsford Centre ^

July 23 – Airway Heights, WA at BECU Live at Northern Quest^

July 25 – Missoula, MT at Big Sky Brewing Co. Amphitheater ^

July 26 – Idaho Falls, ID at Mountain America Center ^

July 28 – Milwaukee, WI at The Eagles Ballroom

July 29 – Sioux City, IA at Hard Rock Casino ^

July 30 – Gary, IN at Hard Rock Casino ^

Aug. 01 – Quebec City, QC at Centre Videotron ^

Aug. 02 – Laval, QC at Place Bell ^

Aug. 03 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena ^

Aug. 05 – Atlantic City, NJ at Ovation Hall ^

Aug. 06 – Grantville, PA at Hollywood Casino (Outdoor Stage) ^

(^ denotes Halestorm also appearing)

