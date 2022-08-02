Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform A New ‘High School Musical’ Song

Olivia Rodrigo - Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo and the Disney+ channel’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series got a special surprise via a brief-but-tantalizing video clip of Rodrigo singing “You Never Know” in a scene from the show, which just kicked off its third season on July 27. Rodrigo’s character, Nini Salazar-Roberts, is seen sitting outdoors delivering a snatch of the tune, offering a hint of what’s in store for fans.

Nini is a young lady with a lot of talent to share with the world, not unlike Rodrigo herself. Of course, Nini hasn’t yet conquered the world with a smash hit single and a blockbuster debut album the way Rodrigo has, but as the character ponders the possibilities for her future and shares her hopes in song, it certainly seems like there’s at least the potential for the real-life artist and her TV counterpart to have even more in common than they already do.

You Never Know | HSMTMTS Season 3 | Disney+

In an interview with People, the series’ mastermind, Tim Federle, said, “Nini’s new, acoustic solo is a poignant grace note to Olivia Rodrigo’s remarkable run on our series. The song is all about how unpredictable a young person’s future is — and how thrilling that can be, too. I cry when I hear it, and I smile when I think of how lucky we are to know Olivia.”

Rodrigo’s full performance of “You Never Know” can be seen in the show’s second episode. Like all of the season’s other seven episodes, it can be streamed on Disney+, where a new episode appears each Wednesday.

In real life, Rodrigo recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her Grammy-winning debut album, Sour. In addition to topping charts around the globe, and being certified 3x Platinum in the US, the LP officially become the longest-running Top Ten album on the Billboard 200 this century.

