Watch Ringo Starr’s Colorful Video For ‘EP3’ Track ‘Everyone And Everything’

Ringo Starr video still - Courtesy: UMG

Ringo Starr today marks the new availability of his EP3 in vinyl and cassette formats with a brand new music video for its track “Everyone and Everything.”

Shop the best of Ringo Starr’s discography on vinyl and more.

The promo clip is directed by Kil Arens, the celebrated pop artist, graphic designer, and director, who is also the owner of La-La Land Gallery in Los Angeles. Among his other distinctions, Arens made the admired and poignant video for Glen Campbell’s late entry “Ghost on the Canvas” in 2011, which featured its writer, Paul Westerberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arens went on to direct two more clips for Campbell songs as well as work for Queens of the Stone Age, the Pixies and others, and he oversaw the 2019 video for Elton John’s new song from the Rocket Man biopic, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which also featured the film’s star Taron Egerton.

Ringo Starr - Everyone And Everything (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

In the new, uplifting, and colorful video, a typically spirited and smiling Starr is seen playing the drums in an open space and walking among colorful backgrounds, interspersed with an image of the former Beatle in younger years.

Ringo’s EP3 was released digitally and on CD in September, and is now augmented by special 10” vinyl and limited edition translucent royal blue cassette versions. “Everyone and Everything” is written by Starr’s frequent collaborator and hit songwriter Linda Perry as a call to arms about the environment. It includes lyrics such as “We can try to make life better, or all just disappear” and “Let’s hope we wake up real soon.”

The Beatlestory.com website reviewed EP3 by observing: “After Ringo Starr announced he was no longer going to be making albums, many were worried that that this was the first stage in a soft retirement from music. But after releasing his third EP in just 18 months, Starr is back stronger than ever with a record filled with peace, love and rock ’n’ roll.”

The review describes “Everyone and Everything” as “a song that promotes kindness, forgiveness, and change. With Starr’s rock ’n’ roll drumming front and centre and a catchy singalong bridge reminiscent of old Beatles tracks such as ‘Hey Jude’ and ‘Yellow Submarine,’ the listener can’t help but be transported back to the good old days as Ringo sings of cherishing every moment.”

Buy or stream Ringo Starr’s EP3.