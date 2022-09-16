Watch Ringo Starr’s ‘World Go Round’ Music Video As His ‘EP3’ Is Released

Ringo Starr - Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Today’s release of Ringo Starr’s EP3 is accompanied by the launch of a new music video for its lead song “World Go Round.” The clip captures the spirit of the bouyant number, written by Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams and featuring Ringo’s trademark vocals and drumming, and Lukather’s prominent guitar.

The four-track release, his third EP in 18 months, was recorded, as usual, at his Roccabella West studio in Los Angeles. Other collaborators on it include Linda Perry, Dave Koz, José Antonio Rodriguez, and Starr’s longtime engineer Bruce Sugar, on a set that reflects Starr’s enthusiastic embrace of a wide range of styles, including rock’n’roll, pop, country, and reggae. The EP is available digitally and on CD; special 10” vinyl and limited edition translucent royal blue cassette versions will be out on November 18.

Ringo Starr - World Go Round

Everyone and Everything has some Beatlesy, 1960s musical hints on a Perry call to arms about environmental concerns, in which Ringo sings “We could try to make life better, or we could all just disappear.” Sugar wrote “Let’s Be Friends” with Sam Hollander, and it’s another optimistic appeal for people to come together, with guests including famed, widely-traveled bassist Nathan East. “Free Your Soul” is a Ringo co-write with Sugar, and has a laid-back, island vibe, with the celebrated Dave Koz on saxophone and Rodriguez adding an appealing nylon guitar feature.

Reviewing EP3 for Ultimate Classic Rock, Gary Graff writes: “Starr and company bash out a set of up-tempo and lyrically upbeat tracks that sound like nothing less than him having fun with his mates. This one won’t make us forget ‘It Don’t Come Easy’ or Ringo, but the exercise certainly showcases how adept the Starr men (and women) are at getting the good time they’re having across in the grooves…Starr’s peace-and-love philosophy is genuine and infectious, and we should take any chance to bathe in that aural optimism.”

Ringo’s North American tour with his All-Starr Band continues tonight (16) in Clearwater, FL and goes on until October 20. Full dates and details are at his website.

