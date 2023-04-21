The Weeknd Shares New Video For ‘Double Fantasy’ Ft. Future

The Weeknd - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Weeknd has officially released the first song made for his new HBO show, The Idol. The new track, “Double Fantasy,” features Future and was produced by the Weeknd, Mike Dean, and Metro Boomin. The song arrives with a music video featuring clips from The Idol. You can check it out below.

Prior to “Double Fantasy,” Weeknd and Future have collaborated on a number of occasions, with some of their bigger collaborative songs being “Low Life,” “Drinks on Us,” and “Comin Out Strong.”

The Weeknd ft. Future - Double Fantasy (Official Music Video)

The Weeknd first performed a version of “Double Fantasy” during the first weekend of the Coachella Festival, bringing up Metro Boomin to perform Future’s parts.

The first episode of The Idol will air on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 4, at 9 p.m. Eastern. The show will also screen at Cannes Film Festival in May. Abel Tesfaye co-created The Idol with Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. He also stars in the series as a nightclub owner and cult leader who pursues a rising pop star named Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp. Additional players such as Dan Levy, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Hank Azaria, and Jennie of BLACKPINKalso help round out the stacked cast.

As The Weeknd explained in a recent feature in Interview, the companion soundtrack is inspired by previous epic music-based movies such as Pink Floyd’s The Wall, Prince’s Purple Rain, and David Bowie.

“I’ve been inspired by The Wall and Purple Rain and when Bowie was doing it”, he revealed. “But even films like Shaft, where the music is literally telling the story of the film. But I want to take it to the next level. I want to challenge myself and I feel like, as a musician, I’m the best I’ve ever been.”

