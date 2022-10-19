The White Buffalo Shares New Video For ‘Winter Act 2’

The White Buffalo - Photo courtesy of Snakefarm

Emmy-nominated singer/songwriter and musician The White Buffalo (aka Jake Smith) has shared his new single and video “Winter Act 2,” which you can watch below.

“Winter Act 2” is the second single to be unveiled from Jake Smith’s extraordinary forthcoming album Year Of The Dark Horse, set for release November 11 on Snakefarm Records.

This weekend, The White Buffalo performed a stripped down acoustic performance from the Rebels & Renegades Festival in Monterey, CA on Paste magazine’s “Paste Studio On The Road”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White Buffalo - Winter Act 2

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Recorded at Neon Cross Studios in Nashville, TN with Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Fidlar). “My forthcoming album is a sonic and lyrical journey of one lunar year in one man’s life,” says Smith. “Four seasons in 12 songs… Loosely based on my twisted truths and adventures. I wanted to show the seasonal effect on the heart and the mind. I also wanted to abandon, sonically, everything. Escape the acoustic clutches and genres I’ve been associated with and shackled to. I wanted to make my headphones album. Every song bleeds into the next.”

Roughly based around the shifting of the seasons paralleled with the shifting of a relationship, on Year Of The Dark Horse, Smith continues his evocative storytelling through emotionally weighted songs that allow the imagination of the listener to play an important part throughout; the music builds on a tale of debauchery and blame, of love and loss, a life lived against the odds, the whole thing set in one lunar year, following our anti-hero through the highs and lows of the seasons.

TWB recently shared the first single and video off the album, “Not Today”. The song immediately draws the listener with its hopeful metaphor of the start of a new year which fades through a horserace and wanes as the days tick on until ultimately another year has passed by. From highlights “Kingdom For A Fool,” “52 Card Pickup,” “Donna,” and more, Year Of The Dark Horse offers an invigorating and wonderfully unpredictable listen. A collection of 12 musical vignettes individual yet constant in flow, it’s The White Buffalo’s most ambitious and well-rounded work to date, with the full scope of Smith’s songwriting craft on view.

Pre-order Year Of The Dark Horse.