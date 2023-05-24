WILLOW Receives The First Ever NFT Platinum Plaque

WILLOW - Photo: Courtesy of Roc Nation

The RIAA has announced a first-of-its-kind NFT accolade presented to WILLOW in recognition of the 3x Platinum “Whip My Hair,” 2x Platinum “Wait A Minute!,” 2x Platinum “Meet Me At Our Spot,” and Platinum “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l ft. Travis Barker.” The plaque features artwork commissioned by the pop-punk provocateur alongside Roc Nation and Infinite Objects.

“I am beyond grateful to have the opportunity to engage in the sacred process that is music. BIG LOVE to RIAA and Infinite Objects! I am so honored to be able to celebrate these milestones in such an innovative way,” says WILLOW.

“RIAA has celebrated artists and their label teams through the Gold & Platinum program for the last 65 years as the industry has constantly evolved. We are excited to announce this innovative new way to recognize official certifications as WILLOW accepts the first-ever NFT plaque. We’re grateful to Roc Nation and Infinite Objects for this creative collaboration,” says RIAA VP of Media Relations | Gold & Platinum Awards Erin D. D. Burr.

Minted on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-721 NFT, this one-of-one item celebrates WILLOW’s musical accomplishments and creative partnerships. The digital ledger system ensures transparency as each certified single is represented as a “trait” of the NFT that can be updated on-chain when new thresholds are officially certified through the RIAA Gold & Platinum program. The authenticated Infinite Objects Video Print display will also automatically reflect the change in artwork when the NFT is updated.

Infinite Objects continues, “We’re thrilled to partner with WILLOW, RIAA, and Roc Nation on this groundbreaking certification. Collaborating on minting WILLOW’s achievements on-chain and celebrating the artwork in an authenticated Infinite Objects physical display is a true honor.”

“Roc Nation takes pride in leaning into new and innovative technology. We’re so excited to present the first-ever RIAA certification to be minted on the blockchain and presented on an authenticated NFT plaque to celebrate WILLOW,” says Roc Nation’s Chief Digital Officer David Wander & SVP of Digital Operations Luca Zanello.

