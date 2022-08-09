Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce Release Of New Single ‘Burning’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Photo: Mark Horton/Getty Images

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have confirmed that their next single will be called “Burning” and that the new track will arrive next week.

It follows the release of “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” in June, which featured Perfume Genius and marked their first piece of new material since 2013.

Recently, the New York trio shared a snippet of “Burning,” in which buzzing guitars and a bright piano melody intertwine. As it plays in a video shared on social media, the band name, track title, and date “August 10” appear on the screen.

Both “Burning” and “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” will feature on Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ new album – and fifth of their career so far – Cool It Down. The new record is due to be released on September 30 and will feature eight tracks, including the two singles.

“Don’t have to tell you how much we’ve been going through in the last nine years since our last record because you’ve been going through it too,” frontwoman Karen O said in a press release when the album was announced earlier this summer. “So yes, we’ve taken our time, happy to report when it’s ready, it really does just flow out.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have spent much of the recent months performing at headline shows and festivals around the world. During their sets, the celebrated band has previewed some cuts from the record, including “Burning” and “Wolf.”

In 2020, the group marked its 20th anniversary as a band and shared footage from their first ever show to honor the milestone occasion. The gig took place at New York’s Mercury Lounge on September 25, 2005, and the band shared their memories of it alongside clips on social media.

“The bartender who was feeding us way too many margaritas!” they wrote. “And to our dear friend Helen Park for documenting it, all 4 songs we played ha! This is OUR TIME, can’t hear s_t but what a treasure. Stay tuned more birthday stuff to come!”

Listen to the best of Yeah Yeah Yeahs on Apple Music and Spotify.