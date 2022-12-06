Yeat Announces North American Tour

Yeat - Photo: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

L.A. rap sensation Yeat has announced an upcoming North American tour supporting recent hit project LYFË. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on March 1st in Minneapolis, MN at The Armory; Yeat will perform his high-energy mosh pit anthems in 27 cities across the U.S. with two stops in Canada.

With performances in major markets including New York and Los Angeles, the tour will come to a close with a show at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on April 12. Tickets will be on sale to the public on December 9 at 10AM local.

Yeat released his hard-hitting LYFË EP back in September via Field Trip/Geffen Records. The highly anticipated project made widespread buzz since Yeat began teasing the project early in the summer, catching the attention of VULTURE and LA Times who noted LYFË as one of the most exciting projects this fall. Featuring lead single “Talk” and “Flawlëss,” a bone-rattling collaboration with hip-hop heavyweight Lil Uzi Vert, the 12-track set builds on the momentum of 2022’s 2 Alivë and confirms Yeat’s status as one of this year’s fastest rising stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buy or stream Lyfë.

Yeat Tour Dates:

Wed Mar 01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Thu Mar 02 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Mar 04 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Mar 05 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Wed Mar 08 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

Thu Mar 09 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Fri Mar 10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Mar 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Mon Mar 13 – New York, NY – Terminal 5*

Wed Mar 15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Mar 16 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Sat Mar 18 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sun Mar 19 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Mar 21 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Wed Mar 22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Thu Mar 23 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun Mar 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Mon Mar 27 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Tue Mar 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Mar 30 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Fri Mar 31 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Mon Apr 03 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Tue Apr 04 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

Thu Apr 06 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sat Apr 08 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sun Apr 9 – Los Angeles – The Hollywood Palladium

Wed Apr 12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

* Not a Live Nation Date