Yeat Returns With New EP ‘Lyfë’

Today, L.A. rap sensation Yeat has released his hard-hitting LYFË EP via Field Trip/Geffen Records.

The highly anticipated project has been making widespread buzz since Yeat began teasing the release earlier this summer, catching the attention of VULTURE and LA Times who noted LYFË as one of the most exciting upcoming projects this fall. Featuring lead single “Talk” and “Flawlëss,” a bone-rattling collaboration with hip-hop heavyweight Lil Uzi Vert, the 12-track set builds on the momentum of 2022’s 2 Alivë and confirms Yeat’s status as one of this year’s fastest rising stars.

From the deeply personal “Talk,” which finds Yeat rapping about his career ambitions over BYNX’s heavily distorted beats, to the blistering turn-up anthem “Flawlëss” featuring Uzi, LYFË showcases the breadth of the 22-year-old’s artistry. The truly one-of-one vocalist speaks his truth on songs like “Can’t Stop This”–a defiant missive aimed at haters and imitators–and lets loose a barrage of vibe-heavy tunes like the BenjiCold-produced “Comë On.”

LYFË is another milestone in a blockbuster year that found Yeat passing one billion Spotify streams and writing a song specifically for the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, “Rich Minion,” which spawned the Gentleminions trend that found fans wearing formal attire to see the movie in theaters. Before that came the rap sensation’s acclaimed 2 Alivë album, which debuted at No.6 on the Billboard Top 200 and generated more than 500 million streams in the U.S. alone.

This year, Yeat also dropped the 2 Alivë (Geëk Pack) containing nine new tracks and hit the road on a sold-out tour of North America that included three nights at Los Angeles’ famed Fonda Theater. 2 Alivë was also greeted with critical acclaim from Billboard, who declared that “Yeat possesses a singular style that could make him a star.” With the arrival of LYFË, Yeat’s status as one of the genre’s most exciting and original new talents is assured.

