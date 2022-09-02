Yeat Returns With New Track ‘Talk’

Yeat - Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Rap phenomenon Yeat has returned with a fiery new single “Talk,” which will be featured on his forthcoming EP, LYFË due out soon via Field Trip/Geffen Records.

On “Talk,” Yeat raps with both menace and confidence about the stresses that come along with being a rising rap star. Over heavily distorted beats, courtesy of frequent collaborator BNYX, it’s the kind of no-holds-barred, hook-heavy anthem that has propelled Yeat to more than one billion Spotify streams. With LYFË, his eagerly awaited new EP on the way, that number is set to skyrocket in the months ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talk [Official Audio]

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Talk” follows Yeat’s track for the Minions: The Rise of Gru “Rich Minion” trailer, which kicked off the widespread Gentleminions trend that made headlines as fans showed up at theaters to see the movie in formal attire. Before that came the rapper’s acclaimed 2 Alivë album, which debuted inside the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200, and the extended 2 Alivë (Geëk Pack), both of which contributed to Yeat’s breakout year as one of the fastest rises in recent history.

2 Alivë was praised by Billboard, who declared that, “Yeat possesses a singular style that could make him a star.” Meanwhile, Consequence of Sound asserted that the album made it clear that Yeat, “isn’t going anywhere soon,” and Hot New Hip Hop described the breakout artist as having, “one of the fastest rises in all of hip-hop.” That assessment was confirmed by the 22-year-old’s sold-out 2 Alivë Tour, which included three dates at L.A.’s legendary Fonda Theatre. With “Talk” and the imminent release of his 12-track LYFË EP, Yeat’s blockbuster 2022 is on track to get even bigger.

Back in July, sevensevenseven, the imprint founded by (and production alias of) designer and creative director John Ross, recruited Yeat and Yung Kayo for the moody, futuristic new single “hollon.” The Auto-Tune-drenched jam is built around dizzying synth work and stormy drum programming.

Buy or stream “Talk.”