Sevensevenseven Recuits Yeat And Yung Kayo For ‘Hollon’

sevensevenseven, the imprint founded by (and production alias of) designer and creative director John Ross, returns with the moody, futuristic new single “hollon.”

Featuring Young Thug protege Yung Kayo and rising rap star Yeat, the Auto-Tune-drenched jam is built around dizzying synth work and stormy drum programming. “hollon” is now available at all digital retailers.

Shimmering synthetics and neon electronics make “hollon” feel fresh and forward-thinking—a version of rage-rap shot decades into the future. Yung Kayo and Yeat always sound pretty boundary-pushing in their own right, which makes them a natural fit on the track. Kayo handles the first verse, showing off the melodic bars that have made him one of the hottest newcomers in the game. “I ain’t be trusting nobody, I ain’t stoppin’ it,” he spits. Yeat, ever a force of drama and chaos, then hops in with some striking imagery: “Yuuh, I scrape the side of the Benz.”

“hollon” follows sevensevenseven’s acclaimed debut single, “made me mad” with Chief Keef. The inclusion of Keef is no coincidence. The Chicago rapper appears on the cover of SevenSevenSeven magazine’s launch issue, which went on sale this month. Keef’s artistry—his boundless ingenuity, menace, and sense of play—is an inspiration for Ross and his label. “Everything I do is an ode to him,” Ross says. “Everything I do is to get people to see him how I see him.”

Though barely into his 20s, Ross has been a fixture in the worlds of music and fashion for more than half a decade. He has served as a designer, consultant, and creative director for a variety of artists and brands, forging relationships with genre-bending rappers like Playboi Carti well before he made a formal move into the music industry. In 2017, he launched his brand, SEVENTH HEAVEN, which has taken his designs to pop-ups across the globe. With new singles “made me mad” and the just-released “hollon,” Ross’ creative vision is expanding by the day—there are always new worlds to explore.

