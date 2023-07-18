Yes Announces ‘Classic Tales Of Yes’ Fall U.S. Tour
The run kicks off September 21 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Following last year’s sold-out U.S. tour, Yes, which currently consists of Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums), have (July 17) announced their “Classic Tales Of Yes” tour in the U.S.
The run starts on September 21 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and ends on November 4 in Riverside, California. The tour—which is the latest presentation of their ongoing concert series illuminating their classic music—will include many iconic tracks from the influential and pioneering Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees’ catalog covering 50-plus years.
Said Downes, “As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band.”
The evening will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned English artist and designer Roger Dean, whose masterful artwork of striking otherworldly landscapes has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently by Yes and Asia. Every show will feature a Roger Dean gallery in the venue’s reception/foyer area.
Visit Yes’ official website for more information.
Yes “Classic Tales Of Yes” Tour Dates:
09/21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/24 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
09/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
09/27 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium
09/28 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre
09/30 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
10/01 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC
10/03 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor
10/04 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center
10/06 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
10/08 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
10/10 – Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall
10/11 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/13 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
10/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/17 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
10/19 – Warren, MI @ Andiamo Showroom
10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Temple Live
10/22 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre
10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
10/26 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
10/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall At Eccles Theater
10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/31 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa
11/03 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
11/04 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center