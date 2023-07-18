Yes Announces ‘Classic Tales Of Yes’ Fall U.S. Tour

Yes - Photo: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns

Following last year’s sold-out U.S. tour, Yes, which currently consists of Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums), have (July 17) announced their “Classic Tales Of Yes” tour in the U.S.

The run starts on September 21 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and ends on November 4 in Riverside, California. The tour—which is the latest presentation of their ongoing concert series illuminating their classic music—will include many iconic tracks from the influential and pioneering Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees’ catalog covering 50-plus years.

Said Downes, “As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band.”

The evening will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned English artist and designer Roger Dean, whose masterful artwork of striking otherworldly landscapes has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently by Yes and Asia. Every show will feature a Roger Dean gallery in the venue’s reception/foyer area.

Yes “Classic Tales Of Yes” Tour Dates:

09/21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/24 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

09/27 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

09/28 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre

09/30 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

10/01 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

10/03 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

10/04 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center

10/06 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

10/08 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

10/10 – Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall

10/11 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/13 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

10/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/17 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

10/19 – Warren, MI @ Andiamo Showroom

10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Temple Live

10/22 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

10/26 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

10/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall At Eccles Theater

10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/31 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa

11/03 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

11/04 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center