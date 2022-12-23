ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

‘Danny’s Song’: Anne Murray Sings Kenny Loggins Country Style

The Canadian singer enjoyed Top 10 US success with a song first recorded by Loggins and Messina for their ‘Sittin’ In’ album.

Published on

Anne Murray 'Danny's Song artwork - Courtesy: UMG
Anne Murray 'Danny's Song artwork - Courtesy: UMG

Canadian country singer Anne Murray had a relatively slow route to stardom, spending a year as a high school gym teacher after she left college. She first recorded for the Arc label in 1968, but there were another two years to wait before her US chart debut at the age of 25.

After that debut country and pop success with “Songbird,” there were several subsequent chart singles. But it wasn’t until early 1973 that Murray made her way back to the Top 10 on both surveys. When she did, it was with a song first recorded by Loggins and Messina for their Sittin’ In album of late 1971, and written by Kenny Loggins for his brother of that name, to mark the birth of his son Colin.

Click to load video

Anne might not have been family, but she made “Danny’s Song” her own. Her version, as ever on Capitol, took its bow on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart for December 23, 1972, on which Freddie Hart and the Heartbeats continued at No.1 with “Got The All Overs For You.”

Listen to uDiscover Music’s All Time Greatest Country Hits playlist.

After a modest start at No.71, “Danny’s Song” made steady progress in early 1973, as it did in the pop market after an early January debut on the Hot 100. Murray’s single ended up peaking at No.10 on the country countdown and did even better on the pop side, climbing to No.7. But its best showing was in the Adult Contemporary market, in which the song spent two weeks at No.1. Anne’s rendition earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, but lost out to Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”

Between 1974’s remake of “He Thinks I Still Care” and the 1986  smash “Now And Forever (You and Me),” Murray would reach No.1 on the country chart no fewer than ten times. Her best-loved hits were anthologized on the two-disc, 41-track album of September 2017, The Ultimate Collection.

Buy or stream “Danny’s Song” on Anne Murray’s The Ultimate Collection.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
The Weeknd – Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
The Weeknd, Mary J. Blige, And Timbaland: Currently Trending Songs
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Christmas 2022 Hub
Christmas 2022

Check out gift guides, playlists, videos, features and more!
Click Here
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top